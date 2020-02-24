Sonam Kapoor calls Taapsee Pannu a clutter breaker; The latter says 'It takes all of us to break the clutter'

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Thappad. The actress who entertained us with some amazing films in 2019 like Saand Ki Aankh, Badla and Mission Mangal is currently busy promoting Thappad. The actress was recently spotted promoting her movie in New Delhi with director Anubhav Sinha. For the uninitiated, Thappad is a movie based on domestic violence. It revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party.

While the movie has not been released yet, Ahuja is already in praise of Taapsee. Known to be active on social media, The Zoya Factor actress tweeted, "I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker." To this, Taapsee replied, "Thank you so much Sonam ! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years." with a heart and hug emoji. Sonam replied her backing saying, "True that." with a hug emoji.

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS she didn’t get back to normalcy for 30 days after shooting for Thappad)

Recently, the actress was on cloud nine for winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for Saand Ki Aankh. On winning the award, Taapsee said, "It took time, but I finally got it. What do I say. I have been preparing my speech since 2016 but never got the chance to say it. I had not prepared a speech this time around and I wasn't prepared." Talking about Thappad, the movie also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February 2020.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's tweets here:

I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

Thank you so much Sonam ! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 23, 2020

True that . https://t.co/flOGR70NY1 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More