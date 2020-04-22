Sonam Kapoor can’t stop gushing over ‘Chubby hubby’ Anand Ahuja’s childhood photos; Check it out

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share some adorable childhood photos of hubby Anand Ahuja. Their cute Instagram banter is bound to kick start your day on a happy note. Check it out.

Among the couples that have been redefining goals for everyone, and hubby Anand Ahuja always manage to leave fans in awe. From dropping adorable selfies with each other to working out together, Sonam and Anand often light up the internet with their couple shenanigans. However, in a recent post, Sonam managed to leave fans speechless as she shared adorable childhood photos of her hubby Anand Ahuja. While being together in New Delhi amid COVID 19 lockdown, Sonam has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram story and dropped adorable two photos of little Anand and showered love on him. In one of the photos, he can be seen as a cute little bald baby and in another, we can see the swag of a little older Anand. Sonam captioned one of the baby photos as, “Chubby Hubby” and other one as, “Hi @anandahuja you are as adorably cute now.” Seeing the same, Anand too replied to Sonam in a hilarious way.

He reposted the childhood photos and wrote on one of them, “Up to no good.” The cute banter between Sonam and Anand surely came as a treat amid the negative atmosphere due to the COVID 19 crisis. Recently, when Sonam baked cookies while staying home amid lockdown, she clicked a selfie with Anand after relishing the sweet treats. The stunning couple has been sharing updates since they landed in New Delhi from London. A day back, Sonam also shared a stunning throwback photo from one of her photoshoots.

Check out Sonam and Anand’s cute banter:

Meanwhile, the actress has been urging people to stay at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. When Sonam and Anand returned last month from London, the two home quarantined and shared updates about the same on social media to raise awareness.

Credits :Instagram

