Sonam Kapoor can’t wait to return to shooting and shares a still from Khoobsurat; Says ‘Miss it so damn much’

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a still from her film Khoobsurat as she expressed how much she is missing being on a film set. The Zoya Factor star recalled her memorable character Mili from Khoobsurat.
Sonam Kapoor can't wait to return to shooting and shares a still from Khoobsurat; Says 'Miss it so damn much'
2020 surely has been a tough year for everyone due to the spread of Coronavirus across the globe. In India too, the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of COVID 19 and shootings of several films were stalled. Actress Sonam Kapoor, who stayed for the lockdown months at her house in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, returned to Mumbai recently when the restrictions were eased out. Now, the actress took to social media to express how much she missed shooting amid the lockdown. 

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a still from her film Khoobsurat in which she played a fun-loving physiotherapist who falls in love with a prince. The film also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, Fawad Khan but Sonam’s character Mili stole the show. Sharing a candid still from the film, Sonam recalled how much she missed being on the sets and rehearsing lines and acting. She mentioned that Mili is one of her most loved characters and expressed that with a note. 

Sonam wrote, “Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia.”

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s recent post about missing being on a film set:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 lockdown, the Maharashtra government did give permission to commence shootings. However, there are certain guidelines to be followed to ensure safety of everyone. Even with permissions, filmmakers are trying to commence work with limited stars and crew. Akshay Kumar was among the first stars to shoot a small ad film with R Balki with a very limited crew. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan co-starrer The Zoya Factor. 

