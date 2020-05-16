Sonam Kapoor can't stop gushing over Anand Ahuja's clean shaven look in this adorable VIDEO; Check it out
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most popular and beloved couples of tinsel town. The two of them often indulge in some adorable and fun banters the glimpses of which they share on social media too. As of now the couple has been residing in Delhi and is under quarantine post returning from London. However, they have been keeping in constant touch with their fans and other loved ones through their respective social media handles.
Recently, Sonam has shared a video with Anand which is quite relatable to many of us amidst the lockdown period. Anand Ahuja recently got clean shaved and it seems like the actress can’t stop gushing over his new look. Moreover, the husband-wife duo indulges in some cute banter as seen in the video which is all things adorable! A few days back, the power couple also celebrated their second marriage anniversary while in lockdown. Their family members wished them by sending sweet notes and sharing throwback memories on social media.
Check out the throwback video below:
@sonamkapoor is definitely the luckiest woman in lockdown with all this love P.S. we love anandahuja without the beard just as much pinkvilla . . . . . #sonamkapoorahuja #sonamanand #everydayphenomenal #cuties #love #relationship #lockdownlove #couplegoals #goals #best #cutest #bollywood #pinkvilla
Sonam and Anand tied the knot back in 2018 and have been setting major relationship goals for others since then. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor which was released last year. It also features South actor Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead. Well, Sonam has not announced her next project yet. However, if media reports are to be believed, she will be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Looks so good!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Sonam Also Luks Pretty!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Why everyone in India are so keen after having that beard look .He looks so much better now. Good that Sonam could see what was hidden behind that cover and she was lucky he kept that look till the time he got married to her otherwise somebody else would have taken him
Anonymous 4 hours ago
He looks younger...
Anonymous 4 hours ago
He is . By four years .
Anonymous 5 hours ago
He looks so cute. Unbelievably different. Why does he sport that ugly beard to look like an uncle. He looks like a young teenager.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Baarf
Anonymous 9 hours ago
My mom says never talk about personal life. What happened to that? ??
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Such a cute video
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Both luk cute..made for 1 another
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Sooo annoying! Ugghhh