Sonam Kapoor can't stop gushing over Anand Ahuja's clean shaven look in this adorable VIDEO; Check it out

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's latest video is all things adorable as the former can't stop gushing over his clean shaven look. Check out the video.

and Anand Ahuja are one of the most popular and beloved couples of tinsel town. The two of them often indulge in some adorable and fun banters the glimpses of which they share on social media too. As of now the couple has been residing in Delhi and is under quarantine post returning from London. However, they have been keeping in constant touch with their fans and other loved ones through their respective social media handles.

Recently, Sonam has shared a video with Anand which is quite relatable to many of us amidst the lockdown period. Anand Ahuja recently got clean shaved and it seems like the actress can’t stop gushing over his new look. Moreover, the husband-wife duo indulges in some cute banter as seen in the video which is all things adorable! A few days back, the power couple also celebrated their second marriage anniversary while in lockdown. Their family members wished them by sending sweet notes and sharing throwback memories on social media.

Check out the throwback video below:

Sonam and Anand tied the knot back in 2018 and have been setting major relationship goals for others since then. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor which was released last year. It also features South actor Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead. Well, Sonam has not announced her next project yet. However, if media reports are to be believed, she will be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

(ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares an appreciation post for her hubby Anand Ahuja for handling her emotions like a pro)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×