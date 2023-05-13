Sonam Kapoor captures Anand Ahuja and son Vayu’s playful moment in new PIC; Arjun Kapoor REACTS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been over the moon ever since they welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year. Sonam and Anand love sharing adorable glimpses of their eight-month-old son, and documenting their precious memories together on Instagram. A few days ago, on Sonam and Anand’s 5th wedding anniversary, the actress shared a series of pictures, one of which showed Anand Ahuja’s adorable moment with their son Vayu. The picture gave a partial view of baby Vayu, and he looked too cute. Now, on Saturday, Sonam Kapoor shared yet another picture of the ‘Ahuja boys’, and it showed Anand Ahuja, and his brother Anant Ahuja’s adorable moment with Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor shares a PIC of ‘Ahuja boyzzz’ Anand, Anant and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture that shows Anand Ahuja holding his son Vayu over his head. Vayu is seen holding a pink coloured mug, while Anand Ahuja’s brother Anant helps Vayu hold it. Anand Ahuja is seen in a casual outfit, wearing a black t-shirt and matching track pants. Meanwhile, Vayu looks cute as a button in a grey full-sleeved sweatshirt and black pants. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz #everydayphenomenal.”

Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, and wrote, “Vayuuuu,” along with heart emojis. Replying to this comment, Sonam wrote that Vayu misses his uncle Arjun. “@arjunkapoor misses Arjun Mamu,” she wrote. Anand Ahuja also commented, “Poppa been smooth since days of Underooooos,” and added, “PS @sonamkapoor you know that’s my fave song and that line above used to be my twitter description!” Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s 5th wedding anniversary, the actress penned a lovely post for her hubby. It read, “t’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!”

