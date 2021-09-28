Sonam Kapoor captures her mornings in England in new video; Says she is grateful for ‘coffee & Anand Ahuja’

Actor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Post marriage, the Neerja star shifted her home abroad and now in her latest Instagram post, Sonam compared how waking up in India is different from the mornings in England. Surprisingly, although both the countries fall under different time zones, for Sonam mornings in both the countries are ‘equally special’.

In a candid video, Sonam captured her unfiltered mornings in the foreign country, while appreciating her husband Anand Ahuja and coffee. She wrote, “Good morning ! I’m grateful for so much every morning.. but mostly grateful to my most amazing husband. and coffee .. nothing like a morning coffee! Also waking up in India and England is equally special!” As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, her followers filled her comment section with sweet comments and red hearts.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor had unveiled that she she was about to take the ‘Life in the UK Test’ in the month of August. For the unversed, the test is conducted by the British government for the ones who are seeking permanent British citizenship in the country. When asked about taking the test in the immediate future, Sonam laughed and said that she had been preparing for it. However, an official statement regarding the same has not been issued by the actress yet. Furtheron, talking more about the country, Sonam revealed that she likes the ‘freedom’ London has to offer. She added,, "I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries."

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

