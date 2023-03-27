Sonam Kapoor casts magic spell in all-black flowy dress as she shoots in Mumbai; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She always slays in whatever outfit she wears and never fails to make our heads turn. Well, the actress recently arrived in Mumbai for her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday celebration. She juggles between UK and India and manages to fulfill her professional commitments amidst this. Today, it looks like the actress was shooting for something in Mumbai when the paparazzi spotted her.

Sonam Kapoor spotted in Mumbai

In the video, we can see Sonam Kapoor looking glamorous in a flowy A-line dress. She is dressed in black attire from head to toe. Sonam looks ravishing in an ankle-length black-colored loose dress. The sleeves are puffy and have frills at the bottom. The actress paired her outfit with black boots and black glasses. Her long hair has been curled and she looks lovely in this new hairstyle. The actress is escorted by her staff and she waves and poses for the paps as she heads towards her car. How many hearts for this star?

Check out the video:

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud 9 ever since she welcomed her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. The actress keeps sharing glimpses of her baby boy on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to see the little munchkin. Recently Sonam Kapoor shared adorable glimpses of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as he turned 6 months old. She could be seen enjoying playtime with him. She also shared a video of Vayu as he tried to crawl and also penned a heartfelt note calling her biggest blessing.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and it also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. The actress shot the film in Scotland during the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares adorable PICS with hubby Anand Ahuja and their little one as they welcome spring season