Sonam Kapoor on CBSE dropping topics of nationalism & more: How will young minds form political opinions?

Recently, CBSE dropped chapters of nationalism, citizenship, secularism and more from the Class 11 syllabus of political science. On this, Sonam Kapoor has reacted strongly on social media over it.

Recently, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education made some changes to the syllabus of classes 9th to 12th in order to reduce the curriculum owing to the closure of schools amid the health crisis and to reduce burden on children. However, their move to drop chapters of nationalism, secularism, federalism & more from Class 11 political science course hasn’t gone down too well with all including . The Bollywood star reacted strongly to the news and expressed her opinion on social media.

Sonam is one of the most vocal stars in Bollywood who speaks her mind on various issues. Once again, reacting to the current news of CBSE dropping chapters of nationalism, citizenship, federalism, secularism from Class 11 political science subject has left her baffled. The actress called the move by the CBSE 'bizarre’ and questioned why the most important topics were being dropped from the syllabus. Further, she asked how will the young minds of the country make an opinion on politics if they don’t have such important topics on their syllabus.

Sonam wrote, “This is bizarre. Some of the most important topics are being left out. How are young minds supposed to form political opinions?” The actress joined several others in the country in raising her voice on the move by CBSE.

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s reaction to CBSE’s move to reduce syllabus:

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Sonam travelled to London with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared photos on social media and lauded how the airlines were taking care of safety procedures. Sonam had been spending time at her house in the past few weeks with her husband and often used to share photos on social media of her quarantine shenanigans.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×