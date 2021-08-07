Sonam Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Aisha with THIS heartwarming post on the gram; See inside

It’s true when they say, ‘Time flies’, and we know this now because it has been ELEVEN years to Aisha already. This light-hearted romantic comedy manages to put a smile on our faces even today, after all these years. The film, which is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma, takes us through the lives of a bunch of young friends, and their struggles, mishaps, and personal discoveries while finding love. The ensemble cast of the film in no way failed to create magic on the big screen; while Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol appeared as the leads, it also featured Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Cyrus Sahukar, Lisa Haydon, Anand Tiwari, and Arunoday Singh.

Apart from the fun storyline, another aspect of the film that has stayed with audience over the years is its game-changing fashion and music. From the slow-paced and romantic song Sham, to the energetic dance number Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol, the songs make listeners groove even today. And it looks like Aisha aka feels the same way. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle to share some special moments from the film. The actress posted a series of stills from the movie, taking her fans down memory lane.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam captioned the post with the lyrics of the title song of the film, that goes like, “Tum ho kamaal, tum bemisaal, tum lajawab ho aisha…”. As soon as Sonam shared this post on her gram, fans and well-wishers showered it with love and likes. “One of my all time favorites”, wrote one user, while another wrote, “This film is a cultural reset for Indian Fashion in general.” Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor also left heart emojis under her post.

Check out Sonam’s post here:

Aisha happens to be sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's first collaboration together, with the latter being the producer of the film. After this, they went on to collaborate in Khoobsurat.