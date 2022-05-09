Sonam Kapoor celebrates 4 years of marital bliss with Anand Ahuja; Cuts cake in presence of family

Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja completed four years of their beautiful marriage on May 08. The couple had tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai after two years of dating. And, ever since then, they are serving couple goals on social media with their mushy pictures. In addition to this, Sonam and Anand are soon going to be parents. To celebrate the occasion of their wedding anniversary, they went out for a family dinner with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja.

Sonam shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the first photo, Sonam can be seen blowing the candles while others cheered for her. In the second snap, they all smiled for a picture-perfect selfie. For the outing, to-be-mommy Sonam wore comfy yet stylish attire in yellow colour and kept her makeup minimal.

See the photos here:

Earlier, Sonam wisher her hubby on social media and shared some photographs. She wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal.”

While Anand shared a video of Sonam during her early pregnancy days, the actress shared a series of super cute pictures. He wrote, “girlfriend 6 years, wife 4 years and as you can tell in this video, her early days of mom-to-be this year! Happy anniversary my #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor.”

