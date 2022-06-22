Sonam Kapoor celebrates 9 years of Raanjhanaa, shares director Aanand L Rai’s post; Calls film ‘the best’

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In her career, she has featured in several memorable films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja among others. Speaking of which, yesterday, on the 21st of June, Raanjhanaa clocked 9 years. The Aanand L Rai directorial featured Sonam alongside Dhanush, and Abhay Deol. On the special occasion, Sonam took to her Instagram space to celebrate her film’s anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram stories a few moments back, Sonam Kapoor shared director Rai’s post for Raanjhanaa. In the post, one could see a still from the film, featuring Dhanush and Sonam’s characters, Kundan and Zoya respectively. Sharing the picture, Aanand L Rai wrote a sweet note on the occasion as well. It read, “In the end we will all become stories. And if I have a choice than I will become Raanjhanaa. #9yearsofraanjhanaa.” As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments. Sonam too commented on his post some time back, as she wrote, “The best (red heart emojis)”. Many other fans claimed that they loved the movie, while others said that it’s one of their favourites.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 9 years of Raanjhanaa

Meanwhile, Sonam has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. She is currently enjoying one of the most beautiful phases of her life as she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are gearing up to welcome their first child. The couple announced the news on their social media spaces in April. They recently went to Italy on a vacation, which they called their ‘babymoon’. Recently, Sonam also shared wonderful photos from her baby shower in London.

