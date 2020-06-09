Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Anand Ahuja & sister Rhea Kapoor; See PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor has turned a year older today and has celebrated the special occasion in a mini birthday bash at home. Check out the pictures.

The stunning diva turns a year older today and wishes have now been pouring in for her from all over the country. The actress is already on cloud nine as she has finally got to meet her sister Rhea Kapoor after a very long time. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja were in Delhi during the entire lockdown period. The Veere Di Wedding star finally jetted off to Mumbai just a few hours ahead of her birthday celebrations.

Sonam has now shared a few glimpses from her mini birthday bash which are worth a glimpse. The best part here is that the actress has got not one but multiple birthday cakes as we can see in the pictures. Her sister Rhea has given a glimpse of the gorgeous diva blowing off the candles in one of the pictures while in another one, Sonam can be seen flashing her beautiful smile while looking around the arrangements which have been made for her special day.

Check out the pictures below:

All this while, the actress has been accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring South star Dulquer Salmaan. She will be collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan once again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding soon. On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with Anand Ahuja back in May 2018 and the two of them are currently one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood.

