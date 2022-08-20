Sonam Kapoor on changing priorities as a new mom: It is a very selfish decision

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have become parents! The lovebirds welcomed their first child – a baby boy – today on the 20th of August. After months of excited and happy anticipation, Sonam finally shared the wonderful news with friends and netizens on her social media space. And this is the perfect time to look at what she has to say about becoming a new mother and changing her priorities. Read on to know more.

Sonam Kapoor opens up about becoming a new mom

In the September issue of Vogue magazine, Sonam will be sharing her thoughts on being a first-time parent, motherhood, and more. As the Neerja actress welcomed her bundle of joy with hubby Anand Ahuja today, the magazine shared a short excerpt from her interview on their official social media space. Talking about changing priorities as a mommy, Sonam was quoted saying, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

Sonam Kapoor shares announcement about the birth of her baby boy

Sonam has been quite active on Instagram in the last few months and has shared sneaks peeks of her pregnancy journey with fans and followers. Earlier today, Sonam took to the ‘gram and shared a note announcing the arrival of her baby boy. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

