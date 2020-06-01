Sonam Kapoor complains of hubby Anand Ahuja not letting her workout and we love their banter; WATCH

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulqeer Salmaan.

and Anand Ahuja have been quarantining together at Anand’s Delhi house, and just like all of us, Sonam Kapoor has been cooking and working out amid lockdown. Thanks to social media, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing sneak-peek of her quarantine with her fans and today, Sonam shared a video on social media which had her complain that hubby Anand Ahuja isn’t letting her workout. In the said video, Sonam and Anand are sporing their workout gear and the Neerja actress is heard saying, ‘Guys I have to work out, my husband’s not letting me workout’

Also, after Sonam Kapoor gave a haircut to Anand Ahuja, Anand turned to his Instagram followers and asked him on how to keep his long hair from getting in the way while working out or playing basketball. Amidst a host of suggestions, one user suggested he use a zigzag hairband a la Abhishek Bachchan and to this, Anand asked Abhishek as he asked him, “@bachchan people want your hairband back. I most certainly can’t pull it off.” To this, Junior Bachchan replied, “Brother! It’s back!!! Been wearing it. @anandahuja.”

During an interview, Sonam revealed how she met Anand for the first time and how her friends wanted her to pair up with Anand’s best friend but since Anand and Sonam got along so well that instead of talking to Anand’s best friend, the actress instead spent the entire night talking to Anand. Sonam Kapoor revealed that she met Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 as she said, “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy.”

Check out Sonam Kapoor's video as she complains of Anand not letting her workout:

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×