Sonam Kapoor congratulates Malala Yousafzai on her ‘nikah’, shares special message on marriage

Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned a congratulatory note for Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai who began a new chapter of her life by tying the knot in a small nikah ceremony at her Birmingham home. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam re-shared the stunning wedding picture of Malala with her husband Aseer Malik and wrote, "Congratulations @malala marriage can be beautiful when it's a true partnership," adding a red heart emoticon to it.

A few days back, Education activist Malala announced the news by sharing pictures of her now-husband Asser Malik, who is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Sharing the news of her wedding, Malala wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life," she wrote in a Twitter post. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.” Along with the post, Malala shared four images from the nikkah ceremony, in which she was seen posing with her husband, Asser, and her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

Take a look:

For those unaware, Malala Yousafzai, 24, is a Pakistani education activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient in history. She earned international attention in 2012 after being shot in the head by the Taliban in northwestern Pakistan for advocating for the fundamental right of girls to an education. She was 16 years old when she made a speech on the need of gender equality in education at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, she is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The film is being directed by Shome Makhija and is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie with the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.