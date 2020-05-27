Sonam Kapoor cooks up a storm for Anand Ahuja & family as she shares sneak peek of the breakfast spread; PHOTO

Today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a sneak peek of her quarantine breakfast as she cooked up a storm for the fam-jam; Take a look

Ever since Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have returned to Delhi from London amid the pandemic, the two have been under quarantine at their Delhi house. Due to the lockdown, Sonam Kapoor cannot travel to Mumbai to be with her parents and therefore, on their second anniversary, Sonam and Anand celebrated the day by virtually celebrating with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan.

Besides spending time with Anand and family, Sonam Kapoor has been working out and also, cooking for the fam jam, and today, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a photo and give us a glimpse of the lavish breakfast that she cooked for Anand and her in-laws. In the photo, we can see cookies, croissants and other delicacies lying on the table, and just like all of you, even we were salivating after seeing the breakfast spread.

Now as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated two years of wedded bliss onMay 8, Anand gifted Sonam a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart and sharing a video of her Nintendo Switch, Sonam wrote, “@anandahuja knows me too well… Love you so much.” She is heard squealing excitedly as she says, “This is my anniversary present.” During a recent interview, Sonam got talking about meeting Anand for the first time as she said that she was ‘tricked’ into meeting Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 as her friends were actually trying to set her up with his best friend. However, as luck had it, Sonam ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening instead of his best friend and the rest as they say is history. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post as she shares sneak peek of her breakfast spread:

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×