Sonam Kapoor cradles her baby bump as she lives Kaftan life with her angel in beautiful PHOTOS

On Monday, soon-to-be-mom Sonam Kapoor began her week by sharing stunning maternity photoshoot photos in which she was seen rocking a sheer black Kaftan gown. What caught everyone's attention was Sonam cradling her baby bump and flaunting it proudly with her angel baby. Sonam tagged hubby Anand Ahuja, mom Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor in her new photos and managed to leave everyone in awe of her stylish maternity avatar. It was a few weeks ago that Sonam and Anand had announced that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared stunning photos clicked by House Of Pixels in which she is seen clad in a black sheer kaftan with stunning earrings. Her hair is neatly tied up in a centre parted bun and makeup is all about drama and glamour. The soon-to-be-mom teamed up her entire look with heels and struck several poses as she spent time with her angel baby. Sonam managed to leave her mom Sunita in awe, who reposted the photos with heart emojis. Soon, Bhumi Pednekar, Arpita Mehta and others also showered love on the stylish mother-to-be.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos:

Previously, Sonam shared a beautiful set of photos with Anand Ahuja. The couple was seen posing together as Anand cradled Sonam's baby bump in the previous pictures. Her family was overjoyed on learning about Sonam's pregnancy and took to social media to announce the joyous news.

Meanwhile, recently Sonam and Anand were in the headlines after a robbery took place at their New Delhi residence. The New Delhi police were able to catch the robbers. Actor Anil Kapoor also thanked them for their investigation and help.

