Sonam Kapoor dancing her heart out in the rains in a throwback photo grabs hubby Anand Ahuja's attention

After working as an assistant director in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black, made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in the year 2007 with . The actress has entertained the audience with many films like I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, The Zoya Factor and more. The actress who is quite active on social media has been updating the titbit of her quarantine life. She has also been on a throwback spree amid the lockdown as she treated fans with some amazing throwback photos.

Today, Sonam treated fans with a few throwback pictures which were taken during the shoot of PadMan. In the BTS pictures shared, the Veere Di Wedding actress looks gorgeous dressed in blue as she dances her heart out in the rains. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "नैना बरसे, रिमझिम रिमझिम पिया तोरे आवन की आस वो दिन मेरी निगाहों में वो यादें मेरी आहों में ये दिल अब तक भटकता है तेरी उल्फत की राहों में सूनी सूनी राहें, सहमी सहमी बाहें आँखों में है बरसों की प्यास नैना बरसे रिमझिम... नज़र तुझ बिन मचलती है मोहब्बत हाथ मलती है चला आ मेरे परवाने वफ़ा की शम्मा जलती है ओ मेरे हमराही, फिरती हूँ घबरायी जहाँ भी है आ जा मेरे पास नैना बरसे रिमझिम... अधूरा हूँ मैं अफसाना जो याद आऊँ चले आना मेरा जो हाल है तुझ बिन वो आकर देखते जाना भीगी भीगी पलकें, छम-छम आँसू छलकें खोयी खोयी आँखें हैं उदास नैना बरसे रिमझिम... ये लाखों गम ये तन्हाई मोहब्बत की ये रुसवाई कटी ऐसी कई रातें ना तुम आए ना मौत आई ये बिंदिया का तारा, जैसे हो अंगारा मेहंदी मेरे हाथों की उदास नैना बरसे रिमझिम..."

The caption that the actress wrote is a song 'Naina Barse Rim Zim' which is sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the film Woh Kaun Thi? which was released in the year 1964. As soon as Sonam posted this picture, her hubby Anand Ahuja commented, "Magical." Even Sonam's fans have been showering hearts on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

