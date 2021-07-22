Sonam Kapoor debunks pregnancy rumours with a humorous post; Check it out

Looks like Bollywood actress has put an end to the pregnancy speculations with the latest cheeky post. Ever since the Neerja actress returned from London, rumours on her pregnancy have been doing rounds on the internet. The actress was in London with her husband Anand during the COVID-19 lockdown. From her arrival pictures to her social media posts, all her posts are filled with curious questions on her pregnancy. Many fans have been wondering if she and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child.

However, on Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared an Instagram story wherein she spoke about how she's managing her first day of periods. She was seen drinking hot ginger tea in a boomerang video. Sonam debunked all the pregnancy rumours as she posted the video. She captioned the clip, "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period..."

Take a look:

Sonam often shares updates from her London home usually featuring Anand on social media platforms. Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam opened up about her stay in London and revealed that during the quarantine, they would dress up even for home-cooked dinners. She also said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries,” she said.

Talking about the work front, Sonam will next appear in the movie Blind. In the thriller flick, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a visually impaired cop who chases a serial killer. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

