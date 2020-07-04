  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Kapoor dials up fashion quotient of her mask and proves even COVID 19 cannot stop her from being stylish

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a selfie as she flaunted her COVID 19 fashion with a studded mask. The gorgeous star left everyone in awe of her fashion quotient.
4199 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor dials up fashion quotient of her mask and proves even COVID 19 cannot stop her from being stylishSonam Kapoor dials up fashion quotient of her mask and proves even COVID 19 cannot stop her from being stylish
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has caused the world to come to a standstill and in India, as Unlock 2 begins, people are beginning to accept the new normal. Even celebs have been spotted stepping out with masks on and the latest one to join the league is Sonam Kapoor. The actress has been staying at home since the lockdown and even when she returned to Mumbai, she preferred spending time with her family. However, it seems that the actress was in the mood to dress up and step out over the weekend and she took to social media to share her look of the day. 

In the selfie and a video that Sonam shared on her Instagram story, we can clearly see her keeping stylish even when wearing a mask on. The Zoya Factor star is seen opting for chunky silver jewellery with a cotton printed top. As she showed off her boho-chic style with a pair of sunglasses over her head, the star proved that no matter what happens, one can keep it stylish with a mask too. The mask too looked embedded with elements to dial up the coolness quotient of the same. 

Sonam also advised people with the photos, “Always be stylish.” Well, surely the star has always been the pioneer of starting trends in Bollywood and it looks like even with COVID 19, the actress is all set to embrace the masks in her own stylish way to keep it safe amid the crisis. While Sonam has been spending time at home with her husband Anand Ahuja and family, she often shares updates about what they are all up to on social media. Amid the lockdown, from working out to turning to baking, Sonam has tried it all and in her own way, made the most of it. 

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s latest selfie with a mask:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always Stylish! . . . |@SonamKapoor #SonamKapoor

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoorpedia) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement