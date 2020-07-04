Sonam Kapoor dials up fashion quotient of her mask and proves even COVID 19 cannot stop her from being stylish

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a selfie as she flaunted her COVID 19 fashion with a studded mask. The gorgeous star left everyone in awe of her fashion quotient.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has caused the world to come to a standstill and in India, as Unlock 2 begins, people are beginning to accept the new normal. Even celebs have been spotted stepping out with masks on and the latest one to join the league is . The actress has been staying at home since the lockdown and even when she returned to Mumbai, she preferred spending time with her family. However, it seems that the actress was in the mood to dress up and step out over the weekend and she took to social media to share her look of the day.

In the selfie and a video that Sonam shared on her Instagram story, we can clearly see her keeping stylish even when wearing a mask on. The Zoya Factor star is seen opting for chunky silver jewellery with a cotton printed top. As she showed off her boho-chic style with a pair of sunglasses over her head, the star proved that no matter what happens, one can keep it stylish with a mask too. The mask too looked embedded with elements to dial up the coolness quotient of the same.

Sonam also advised people with the photos, “Always be stylish.” Well, surely the star has always been the pioneer of starting trends in Bollywood and it looks like even with COVID 19, the actress is all set to embrace the masks in her own stylish way to keep it safe amid the crisis. While Sonam has been spending time at home with her husband Anand Ahuja and family, she often shares updates about what they are all up to on social media. Amid the lockdown, from working out to turning to baking, Sonam has tried it all and in her own way, made the most of it.

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s latest selfie with a mask:

Credits :Instagram

