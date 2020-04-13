Sonam Kapoor digs into her archive to share pic from vacay & we miss ‘fresh flowers’ just like her

Today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a throwback photo from her vacation. Check it out!

Just like most of the celebs, , too, is on a baking spree as the Neerja actress took to social media to share a photo wherein she is seen baking a cake in the kitchen as she reveals that she made a chocolate walnut cake. Not just cakes, Sonam has been cooking healthy meals during quarantine as she often posts the menu for the day on Instagram. In the photo, Sonam is sporting an all-black outfit, styled with gold statement pieces and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today.”

Soon after, Sonam’s mother in law and Anand Ahuja’s mother, Priya Ahuja, praises her daughter in law as she wrote, “Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain? Everybody is loving them so much.” And today, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo from one of the vacations wherein she is seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand while she is walking the street, and alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “I miss fresh flowers”. Well, we too miss flowers and going to a florist to order flowers for decorating our houses, however, we hope and pray that this lockdown ends soon and we as a nation curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Before the lockdown, Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja were in London, and the two returned to New Delhi last month and went into self isolation in the Delhi house. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also, the Neerja actress will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post as she shares throwback photo from her vacation:

