Sonam Kapoor digs out an adorable childhood photo of her posing with Rhea, Harsh Varrdhan & Sunita Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor takes us down the memory lane as she shares a black and white picture from her childhood days posing with sister Rhea Kapoor, brother Harsh Varrdhan and mom Sunita Kapoor.

Since the lockdown, has been on a throwback spree and has been digging some old photos and sharing the same on her social media account with fans. From her gorgeous photoshoots to the adorable childhood pictures, Sonam has left no stone unturned. Not only this, but the actress who is quite active on social media has been updating fans the titbit of her quarantine life. From clicking selfies with hubby Anand Ahuja to flying down to Mumbai, the Neerja actress has her social media game on point.

Out of all, Sonam has been winning hearts with the adorable childhood photos that she has been posting for quite a while. Recently, The Zoya Factor actress treated fans with a rare picture of her with sister Rhea Kapoor, mommy Sunita Kapoor and brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor from her childhood days. In the black and white photo shared, we can see Sonam standing on the right side holding something on her hand while Rhea is standing on the left and little Harsh Varrdhan is busy looking at the thing Sonam is holding while mommy Sunita holds him in her arms. They all strike for an adorable picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

