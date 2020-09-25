  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor digs out treasure of memories with Kunal Rawal on his birthday: My darling brother you are unique

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish her childhood friend and designer Kunal Rawal on his birthday. The gorgeous star shared some beautiful photos with him as she remembered good old days with him.
17234 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor always ensures she wishes her loved ones on their special days. Speaking of this, on Friday, Sonam took to social media to wish her childhood friend and designer Kunal Rawal. Sonam has been spending time in London with Anand Ahuja and often misses her loved ones at home. On Kunal's birthday, she dug out old memories with him to wish him in the sweetest way. Sonam often has shared photos with him on social  media and on his birthday, she made it even more special with her wish. 

Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a couple of photos with Kunal from the good old days. In one of the photos, Sonam is seen posing with him on her Mehndi night. In another photo, the two can be seen clicking a selfie together. Seeing the photos, one can get a glimpse of their sweet bond. Sonam ensured she makes him feel special as she penned a heartwarming note for him on social media. 

In her caption, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my darling @kunalrawalofficial spending my childhood with you was the best.. love you my darling brother.. you are unique and beautiful."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Kunal:

Meanwhile, Sonam also dropped photos with Kunal on her Instagram story. Several fans of the actress also wished the designer in the comment section. The actress has been on a spree of sharing photos on social media while spending time in London. The gorgeous star was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sonam is spending time at home with Anand. 

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor received THIS as 'First Ever' Snapchat message from hubby Anand Ahuja while he was courting her

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

