Sonam Kapoor on dividing parenting duties with Anand Ahuja: Have a solid blueprint on how to bring up my child

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is on cloud nine as they welcomed their baby boy on August 20. The couple had announced the news on social media with an adorable post that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." Meanwhile, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam had talked about dividing parenting duties with husband Anand.

Sonam Kapoor on dividing parenting duties with Anand Ahuja

During the interview, the journalist asked her, “On social media, you’ve touched upon how Anand will take paternity leave when the baby arrives and the two of you will be a tag team when it comes to parenting. Is that the advice you’d give to all parents-to-be? To which Sonam replied saying, “Definitely. I think more than Anand, it comes from watching the way Dad and Mum brought us up. I remember my mother sending me to the set of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) so that my father could look after me because she was handling my brother and sister who were very young at the time. Despite having ample help, their motto was equal parenting. Even after we grew up, Dad was very involved in all of our lives; in fact, after a certain age, he was more invested in our lives than Mum was. My parents are partners in every sense of the word, so I have a solid blueprint on how to bring up my children with the right values."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced pregnancy in March

On March 21, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced her pregnancy in the most voguish manner. The couple took to their social media and shared photos of Sonam flaunting her baby bump. Anand was also present with her on the frame in some of the clicks. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," the duo captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.