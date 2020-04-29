Sonam Kapoor drops an adorable throwback photo to wish aunt Maheep on her birthday; Calls her a ‘role model’

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to drop an adorable yet rare throwback photo with her aunt Maheep Kapoor on her birthday. The throwback photo is the perfect touch of nostalgia you need to get through the day. Check it out.

Actor is currently staying in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja amid the Coronavirus lockdown and every day, the Neerja star gives us a glimpse into her quarantine life. While she might be away from her family, Sonam keeps dropping notes for her sister Rhea Kapoor and friends as she misses them. Today, however, Sonam shared a heartfelt note for her aunt and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor on her birthday. Sonam shares a great bond with Maheep and hence, she penned a birthday note for her.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Maheep and even called her a ‘role model.’ In the throwback photo, a much younger Sonam is seen clad in a stunning pink traditional outfit while Maheep is seen talking to her. Maheep can be seen clad in a gorgeous white outfit with a gold necklace and hair and makeup in place. The happy photo of Sonam with her aunt Maheep from the old days is a sweet reminder of the good times.

Sonam shared the photo and wrote, “Happy birthday @maheepkapoor! You’ve been my inspiration and my role model. I feel blessed to call you my aunt. I miss you so much and wish you all the happiness!” Meanwhile, , , Chunky Panday and Bhavana, who are extremely close to Maheep Kapoor also penned sweet notes for her on social media.

Check out Sonam’s wish for Maheep:

Meanwhile, Sonam has been keeping busy amid the lockdown. From baking sweet treats to chilling with hubby Anand, the actress has been ensuring to spend her day doing things she loves. Not just this, Sonam keeps giving fans a glimpse into her everyday life via her social media handles and that surely is a treat for all. Recently, Sonam shared a photo with her best friends from her wedding function and missed being with them all.

