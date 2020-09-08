Sonam Kapoor drops a childhood pic with new one as she reveals her favourite colour, leaves Anand Ahuja in awe

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share two photos in the outfits of her favourite colour. However, her childhood photo as a cute little girl stole the show and left Anand Ahuja, Swara Bhasker in love with her.

has been spending time in London with husband Anand Ahuja over the past few weeks and often drops glimpses of their time together on her social media handles. While the actress has been making the most of this time, she often drops adorable childhood throwbacks that light up the internet and leave netizens in awe of her cuteness. Speaking of this, recently, Sonam shared the cutest childhood photo of herself on social media along with a current one to prove her love for favourite colour.

On Tuesday, Sonam shared a photo of herself from her childhood days clad in a 'powder blue' polka dotted dress. The cute little girl with a smile on her face was seen posing for the camera. Her adorable childhood photo showed everyone that she loves powder blue. On the other hand, she dropped another latest picture of herself clad in a similar colour pantsuit with a matching bag. With her hair neatly tied up, Sonam looked a sight to behold in the second photo.

Sharing the two photos, Sonam wrote, "I obviously love powder blue...," along with a blue heart emoticon. Seeing the photo, husband Anand Ahuja could not resist from dropping a cute comment on it. He left several heart eye emoticons as he showered her with love. Swara Bhasker too dropped a sweet comment on Sonam's photo and called her 'gorgeous.'

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's latest photo and Anand Ahuja's comment:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Sonam was spending time at home and post the unlock, she and Anand jetted off to London. Fans have been waiting to see her back on the big screen.

