Sonam Kapoor drops cute glimpses of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu on Dhanteras; ‘All my Dhan in the world’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of her amazing acting skills and amazing fashion choices. In her personal life, the actress is happily married to Anand Ahuja. The couple is a proud parent to son, Vayu whom they welcomed last year. At various events, Sonam Kapoor is seen sharing aww-so-cute photographs of her son. Today, a while back, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the actress posted an adorable glimpse of her ‘Dhan in the world’, husband Anand, and son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Dhanteras with adorable glimpse of her 'Dhan'

Today, on November 10, a while back, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her social media family on the Dhanteras. In the post shared on her social media handle, the actress wrote, “All my Dhan in the world… Happy Dhanteras everyone.. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantar give you the blessings of wealth, prosperity and wellbeing.”

In the post shared on her Instagram, the actress posted an enchanting photo featuring her husband, Anand Ahuja who is seen performing Yoga with the little munchkin, Vayu. The snap has been clicked from a distance as it gives a panoramic view of their garden.

Take a look:

Up next is a video that features, Anand doing Yoga as Sonam records him. She is also carrying Vayu in her lap and from the background she can be heard saying, “Vayu, look what dada is doing. Oh My God! What do you think Vayu, is your dada too cool?”

She further continues, “Yes, he is!” In the video, Sonam’s pet can also be seen roaming in the background.

The post shared by Sonam Kapoor grabbed immense response from internet users. Several fans dropped Dhanteras wishes for the family, while others couldn’t stop gushing over the endearing post as they dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Speaking of Sonam Kapoor’s professional front, the actress was last seen in Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, ending her four-year hiatus. Reportedly, the actress is currently busy working on the film based on Battle for Bittora. The film is inspired by a novel authored by Anuja Chauhan.

