Sonam Kapoor drops heartwarming PICS of birthday boy Anil Kapoor and Vayu; Arjun Kapoor showers love on chachu

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is an evergreen and ever-so-talented actor Bollywood has ever had. The actor is celebrating his 67th birthday today. While social media has been buzzing with heart-warming wishes for the actor on his special day, his doting daughter Sonam Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor also posted sweet special birthday wishes for him.

Sonam Kapoor's priceless birthday wish for 'best dad' Anil Kapoor

A while back, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and crafted a priceless multi-picture carousel. In a series of pictures shared, the actress dropped several happy and joyous moments with her loving father. The post is encapsulated with birthday boy Anil Kapoor’s candid moments with his grandson, Vayu and several childhood moments of Sonam and sister Rhea Kapoor with their father.

Along with the post, the actress penned a sweet caption as she expressed, “Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations, but for your family you’re the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love.”

“No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world,” she wrote on a concluding note. Take a look:

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor's cute birthday wish for his 'chachu'

In addition to this, Arjun Kapoor who is also Anil’s nephew dropped a throwback clip from one of their public appearances. In the video, he is candidly seen imitating his dear uncle. While sharing the story, he wrote alongside, “Love being next to you Love enacting you, Love you chachu!! Happy birthday!!!! (accompanied by red-heart emojis and clinking glass emojis) @anilskapoor.”

In another story, he also shared an amusing photo and wrote, "What a Playa!!! @anilskapoor Happy Birthday to the OG fighter of Hindi films who's been beating the odds over & over again... Inspiring us always..."

Have a look:

Anil Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor is also riding high on success. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, essaying the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father. The film has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Furthermore, he is currently gearing up for the next highly anticipated Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles along with Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and others.

The film will hit the theaters next year on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor recalls relying on rum to cope with early career frustrations; reveals his father didn't help him