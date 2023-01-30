Sonam Kapoor drops major throwback PIC of herself at 17; Anand Ahuja goes gaga over her: You look the same

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has a strong social media game. She has over 34.4 million followers on Instagram alone, and she often treats them with some stunning pictures of herself, updates about her films, and glimpses of her day-to-day life with her hubby Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. Sonam also loves sharing throwback memories. Just yesterday, she posted a picture with Anand Ahuja from 7 years ago. This morning, she took to her Instagram account to post a major throwback picture from when she was 17 years old. Anand Ahuja and Farah Khan reacted to the picture and mentioned that she hasn’t aged a bit!

Sonam Kapoor posted a black-and-white picture of herself from many years ago. The actress was just 17 years old when the picture was taken, and she thanked her uncle Boney Kapoor for sending her the old picture. “All of 17 thank you Boney chachu for the picture @boney.kapoor,” wrote Sonam. The actress wore a halter neck top, stud earrings, and left her hair untied in the monochromatic throwback picture from 20 years ago. Anand Ahuja and Farah Khan dropped comments on Sonam Kapoor’s post and couldn’t believe that she still looks the same. While her hubby Anand wrote, “All of 37 now and you look the same!” Farah Khan commented, “How can u look the same????”

Sonam replied to Farah and wrote, “Genes,” along with laughing emojis. Meanwhile, Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, and cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emojis on Sonam’s post. Check it out below.