Sonam Kapoor drops new PIC with Rhea from her wedding: Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride

After a while, dropped a beautiful click with bride Rhea Kapoor from her wedding with Karan Boolani. Rhea tied the knot on Saturday with Karan at Anil Kapoor's house and post the wedding, Sonam along with Anand Ahuja had come out to pose for the paparazzi. However, now, on Tuesday, Sonam penned her feelings as her sister Rhea got married and she got a chance to be the 'sister of the bride.' In her note, Sonam expressed that no matter how near or far she and Rhea were, they would always be connected by heart.

Sharing the photo by The House Of Pixels, Sonam wrote, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor." In the photo, Sonam could be seen clad in a gorgeous light green anarkali suit with a pink dupatta. She added a gorgeous choker set and a beautiful maang tikka to complete her traditional look for Rhea and Karan's nuptials. Rhea could be seen posing in her bridal avatar. Both Kapoor sisters looked absolutely enchanting in the photo.

Take a look:

As soon as Sonam shared the breathtaking photo with Rhea, all loved ones began pouring in love for the two. Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Kanika Kapoor, Arpita Mehta and others dropped hearts in the comments and expressed their feelings about the beautiful click from the wedding.

Last night, Sonam and Rhea were joined by close family and friends at Anil's house for a wedding after-party where the newlyweds were seen having a gala time. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, , Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta and others came to attend and celebrate with Rhea and Karan. Farah Khan Kunder dropped a cute father-daughter dance video featuring Rhea and Anil on Tuesday and left netizens in awe of the chilled out vibes of the wedding and after-party.

