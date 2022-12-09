Sonam Kapoor drops PIC of baby Vayu with Harshvarrdhan Kapoor; Calls him the ‘best mama’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August this year. The couple has been over the moon since then! Sonam and Anand announced that they have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on the baby boy’s first month anniversary. Since then, Sonam and Anand have been sharing the cutest pictures and videos with baby Vayu. While they keep their little one’s face hidden, they share the most adorable glimpses of baby Vayu. Now, Sonam has shared an appreciation post for her brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. She dropped a picture of Harshvarrdhan holding baby Vayu, and called him the ‘best mama’.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to post a picture that shows Harshvarrdhan smiling at Vayu, while he holds him on his lap. The joy on Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s face is quite evident! While baby Vayu looks cute in a green t-shirt and white bottoms, Harshvarrdhan is seen in a purple tee paired with dusky pink pants. Harshvarrdhan is seen sitting on a chair, while holding baby Vayu with one arm and looking down lovingly at him. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “ @harshvarrdhankapoor vayu loves you you’re the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove.”

Celebrity stylist Tanya Vohra commented, “Melt!!!” to which Sonam replied, “Tan he's a different person with him," along with a heart emoji. Check out the cute post below!