Sonam Kapoor drops priceless PIC with Rhea Kapoor as she misses her in London; Anil Kapoor drops comment

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja, recently took to her Instagram and revealed that she is missing chilling out with sister Rhea Kapoor.

The fashionista has moved to London with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress has been staying there for the past several months. But the one thing she misses the most in London is her family. The Neerja star often expresses missing celebrating the festivals with her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor on social media. Sonam is particularly longing to see her sister Rhea, proves her recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Khoobsurat star shared a stunning photo of herself with Rhea. In the click, both the sisters can be seen chilling out together as they enjoy their favourite cocktails. Needless to say, the photo speaks volumes about the bond the two share. Sonam and Rhea looked gorgeous in stylish outfits as they strike a perfect pose together. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, “Miss this face @rheakapoor.” As soon as the actress shared the picture, her doting parents Anil and Sunita dropped heart emoticons in the comments sections. It goes without saying that the click is giving us major sister goals.

Meanwhile, Sonam will next be seen playing the role of a blind cop in Shome Makhija’s thriller Blind. Bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and others, the upcoming film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name that centers on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. Sonam has wrapped up the same in February. Announcing the wrap-up news, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress had written, “It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh.”

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

