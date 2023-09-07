Sonam Kapoor drops unseen pic with her 'everything' Anand Ahuja from son Vayu’s birthday; check his reaction

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated the first birthday of their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on August 20 earlier this year. The couple had hosted an intimate gathering and puja ceremony, with their families in attendance. Being quite active on social media, Sonam often keeps sharing super adorable family pictures. A while ago, the couple celebrating the first birthday of their son, Vayu shared a bunch of photos from the celebrations. Now, recently the Aisha actress treated fans with an unseen mushy candid picture with her husband.

Sonam Kapoor drops an unseen pic with her ‘everything’, husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja today on September 7, posted a photo captured from their candid yet adorable moment. In the picture posted, Sonam can be seen sharing a cute hug with Anand as her head is resting on his shoulders. The post was captioned, “My Everything” (with a red heart emoji) #everydayphenomenal.”

In response to this lovely post, her doting husband too reacted. He dropped a comment that read, “The world is not imperfect, or on a slow path towards perfection, no, it is perfect in every moment.” #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor” . HAVE A LOOK:

Here’s how internet users reacted to the couple’s adorable moment

After the post was shared, several heartfelt comments started to pour in for the couple in the comments section. Sonam’s sister and renowned producer, Rhea Kapoor seems to be missing the couple and lil munchkin so much as she commented, “Miss you both so much. And my golgappa (crying face emoji)”

Sophie Choudry commented, “What a beautiful pic (red heart and evil eye emoji).

On the other hand, even fans couldn’t stop gushing over this cute couple. A fan wrote, “Rab ne bana di Jodi” while another fan wrote, “Vayu’s beautiful parents”

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

After being in a relationship for some years, Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja sealed the deal as they tied the nuptial knot on May 28, 2018, in a traditional wedding. The couple entered parenthood last year in 2022 as they welcomed their first child, a son whom they named, Vayu. The joyous news was shared on social media along with a cutesy picture.

She wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Elaborating further, the actor explained that “in the Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the five elements and is known to be the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav.” Sonam further said: “Vayu is a symbol and the essence of life.”

