Sonam Kapoor drops unseen wedding pic to wish Anand Ahuja on 'Love Day'; Says 'So happy Vayu got your eyes'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated each other for quite some time and decided to tie the knot in May 2018. Since then, the duo has been dishing out major couple goals with their mushy pictures. In August 2022, they welcomed their first baby boy Vayu to the family. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of their baby boy on Instagram. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sonam took to her handle and dropped an unseen wedding picture with Anand. In her special note for him, the actress also revealed that their son Vayu has got Anand's eyes. Sonam Kapoor wishes husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine's Day

In the picture, Anand is seen looking straight into the camera while Sonam is facing the other side. The love birds look nothing less than a dream in their wedding outfits. Anand donned a golden sherwani while Sonam rocked a red traditional lehenga with heavy accessories. Along with the picture, she penned a beautiful note for her husband. In her post, she even mentioned that their son has got Anand's eyes and she was very happy about it. Sonam's post read, "Happy love day @anandahuja anandahuja you’re my everything… I’m so happy Vayu got your eyes.. besides being beautiful they are also the kindest. #everydayphenomenal #valentinesday." Have a look: