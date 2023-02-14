Sonam Kapoor drops unseen wedding pic to wish Anand Ahuja on 'Love Day'; Says 'So happy Vayu got your eyes'
Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sonam Kapoor took to her handle and dropped an unseen wedding picture with Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated each other for quite some time and decided to tie the knot in May 2018. Since then, the duo has been dishing out major couple goals with their mushy pictures. In August 2022, they welcomed their first baby boy Vayu to the family. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of their baby boy on Instagram. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sonam took to her handle and dropped an unseen wedding picture with Anand. In her special note for him, the actress also revealed that their son Vayu has got Anand's eyes.
Sonam Kapoor wishes husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine's Day
In the picture, Anand is seen looking straight into the camera while Sonam is facing the other side. The love birds look nothing less than a dream in their wedding outfits. Anand donned a golden sherwani while Sonam rocked a red traditional lehenga with heavy accessories. Along with the picture, she penned a beautiful note for her husband. In her post, she even mentioned that their son has got Anand's eyes and she was very happy about it.
Sonam's post read, "Happy love day @anandahuja anandahuja you’re my everything… I’m so happy Vayu got your eyes.. besides being beautiful they are also the kindest. #everydayphenomenal #valentinesday." Have a look:
Fans were seen reacting to their unseen wedding picture. They found the picture 'cute'. A fan wrote, "You two! the kindest for real!" Another fan wrote, "Beautiful photo.. happy happy to you both." Esha Gupta and Maheep Kapoor were seen dropping red heart emojis.
Sonam Kapoor on returning back to work post welcoming Vayu
In a recent interview, Sonam talked about returning back to work post the arrival of her son Vayu. She said that taking a break during her pregnancy has been her best decision as she got to take some time off. She added that she is now getting back to work and will also be shooting for her upcoming films, adding that there's a lot to look forward to. Sonam also said, "I think everyone also needs to realise that I am coming back to work. Also, I did say no to a lot of work while I was on a break."
