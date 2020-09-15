Sonam Kapoor earns wrath of netizens post supporting Jaya Bachchan on her 'film industry defamation' comment

Ever since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has tweeted that she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she grows up in support of the veteran actress, she has been massively trolled on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Ahuja, who has been an avid social media user, is often seen using the platform for expressing her views on several matters. However, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress recently got on the radar of the netizens after she came out in ’s support. It so happened that veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan had alleged that there has been a continuous attempt is being made to malign the film industry’s image after Ravi Kishan’s comments about the drug addiction in Bollywood.

The veteran actress had stated, “Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain.” While Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya for her sharp remarks, Sonam also shared the filmmaker’s tweet and extended support to the Neerja actress. The Neerja actress wrote, “I want to be her when I grow up.” Her remarks didn’t go down well with the netizens and the micro-blogging site Twitter is flooded with tweets trolling Sonam for her comment.

A Twitter user commented, “Roses are red, Violet are blue, At 35 Sonam is not grown up, #SonamKapoor is so dumb she proves again..” Another user wrote, “And here she is. The dumbass bimbo of all time. I wonder if she ever uses her brain.”

This isn’t all. On of the Twitter user tweeted, “This is why basic education is important Face with tears of joy #SonamKapoor.”

Here’s a look at tweets trolling Sonam Kapoor Ahuja over her comment on supporting Jaya Bachchan:

Roses are red,

Violet are blue,

At 35 sonam is not grown up,#SonamKapoor is so dumb she proves again.. pic.twitter.com/6Jn8KViK7o — Fight for Sushant Rajput (@Madansingh_01) September 15, 2020

This is why basic education is important #SonamKapoor — Harsith24 (@harsith24) September 15, 2020

And here she is.

The dumbass bimbo of all time.

I wonder if she ever uses her brain. #SonamKapoor #sonam https://t.co/baCJ6ZGDov — Shambhavi Gupta (@Shambhavi130) September 15, 2020

#SonamKapoor

Sonam Kapoor tested positive for NOT HAVING BRAIN. pic.twitter.com/XVFPe0yNe8 — Ashish panda (@Ashishp83947647) September 15, 2020

Finally Sonam realized she's a child whom we don't take seriously at all #SonamKapoor #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/U7ppmS5p1Z — Poo (@Purvi51) September 15, 2020

Sonam kapoor who is 35.

Indians waiting for her to grow up #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/yagGewqeAG — SSharma (@mysteryborn_87) September 15, 2020

