Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her pregnancy life, shares video of working out & relishing ‘ghar ka khana’; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is in one of the best phases of her life currently. She had taken all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Anand Ahuja earlier this year. Well, since then she has been giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy life. From taking trips to her favourite places to spending quality time with hubby Anand, the actress has been doing it all. Today she shared videos of her working out and eating home-cooked food and we can only say that she is living her best life ever.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a video of her wearing a black plain tee over black gym tights. She was sitting on one knee folded and rested on a mat while the other leg bent and rested on the floor to support the body. The Delhi 6 actress seemed to be doing some stretching exercises to keep herself fit even during her pregnancy. In the next story, Sonam gave us a glimpse of the yummy-looking dishes kept on the table. Sharing this video, she wrote, “ghar ka khana!!!”

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, recently Sonam Kapoor along with hubby Anand Ahuja jetted off on a holiday to Italy before they begin their new journey as parents. The couple shared several photos from their ‘babymoon’ with fans and followers. After returning these two went to Paris and were accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her hubby Karan Boolani and with the pictures, it is clear that they had a lot of fun. Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child this August.

