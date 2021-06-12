  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor enjoys a date night in London with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday and received lovely wishes from friends and family.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2021 06:41 pm
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor enjoys a date night in London with husband Anand Ahuja (Pic Credit- Sonam Kapoor Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the loveliest couples in the industry, who tied the knot back in 2018. Both leave no chance to praise one another when it comes to social media. Sonam Kapoor has shared a clip from her date night with Anand Ahuja on her Instagram stories. The couple went on a date and enjoyed the evening at a cafe by the street in London. Sonam recorded the pleasant evening and shared about it on her social media account.  

A few days ago the actress celebrated her birthday and Anand Ahuja’s gesture for her birthday was appreciated by all. The businessman took to his Instagram and posted his phone’s wallpaper that includes Sonam. We can see them both looking at each other in a monochrome picture. Anand captioned it as, “I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal” and Sonam laughingly replied, “Hahahahah love you so much”. 

Sonam is also experimenting with fashion. The actress’ Instagram is filled with her various photoshoots. ‘Aisha’ actress has received several awards for her wonderful performance in her films, for ‘Neerja’ she received Best Actress’s award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Filmfare Awards, Lokmat Maharashtra Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Editor’s Choice Best Actress of the Year at Stardust Awards, and many more 

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has done many films. Her notable work includes ‘Neerja’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ka Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and many more. 

