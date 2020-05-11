Sonam Kapoor expresses her desire to ‘fly out into the sky’ as she shares an angelic throwback photo

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo and expressed her wish to fly out amid the lockdown. Check it out.

Just last week, and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second anniversary in New Delhi amid the lockdown and their photos painted social media red with love. A day back, Sonam also shared adorable posts on Mother’s Day for her mom Sunita Kapoor and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Since the lockdown began, Sonam has been keeping her fans updated with her shenanigans via her social media handles. From sharing what she is cooking to how she is spending time at home, the actress has been sharing with fans everything.

Now, as a new week began, Sonam took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback photo of herself. In the photo, Sonam can be seen clad in a white long Anarkali as she poses for a photo. While posing next to a balcony, the Khoobsurat actress expressed her desire to fly out into the sky. Sonam’s gorgeous yet understated look in the white outfit left everyone in awe of her beauty. She shared the photo and fans showered her with praise in the comments.

She wrote, “I want to fly out into the sky.” The Zoya Factor star has been spending time at home with her husband Anand Ahuja. On her second anniversary, Sonam and Anand spent time at home and the entire Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor wished her virtually via video calls. Photos and videos of Sonam and Anand spending time together working out or just chilling at home have been lighting up the internet. The actress has also been urging fans to stay indoors amid the lockdown.

