Sonam Kapoor expresses her love for hubby Anand Ahuja; Says 'He is my blessing on my birthday'

As Sonam Kapoor turns a year older, the actress has shared two adorable pictures with her hubby Anand Ahuja expressing her love for him.

As the unlock phase one began from Monday, along with husband Anand Ahuja who was at Delhi amid the lockdown flew to Mumbai to reunite with their friends and family. Sonam had even shared pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram stories and thanked her 'incredible husband' Anand for taking her to Mumbai. The stunning diva turns a year older today and wishes have now been pouring in for her from all over the country. Sonam even shared a few glimpses from her mini birthday bash which are a delightful sight to watch. The best part was that the actress got not one but multiple birthday cakes.

And on this special day, Sonam has expressed her love for her hubby with a sweet note. Sharing two pictures wherein one picture we can see the actress wearing a bunny headband is all smiles as she hugs Anand and in the second picture, the couple looks adorable as they cuddle each other twinning in black looking elated. Sharing two adorable pictures, Sonam wrote, "The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you."

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: From being expressive to her sense of fashion, Here's why she must be celebrated)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×