Sonam Kapoor expresses her love for hubby Anand Ahuja with a throwback photo taken 4 years back

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture which was taken 4 years ago expressing her love for hubby Anand Ahuja.

Due to the extended lockdown, everyone has no option but to stay at home. Among all, and her husband Anand Ahuja are making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff that they keep sharing on their social media handles too. The couple is currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. Due to the lockdown, Sonam and Anand are getting sufficient time to spend with each other without any work hassles.

After sharing some stunning childhood pictures on her Instagram, Sonam Kapoor has shared a picture that was taken 4 years back. Sharing a pic of a small path amid a forest, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, "4 years ago... I was talking to my future husband while taking this picture. I love you @anandahuja." Recently, the couple had grabbed attention on social media after their cute banter with each other over some throwback pictures that The Zoya Factor actress had posted. Sonam and Anand never fail to give serious relationship goals to the millennials and their social media PDA is certainly a treat for the fans.

For the uninitiated, Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra and have been inseparable since then. They are currently one of the most beloved B-town couples.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

