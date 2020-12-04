Sonam Kapoor expresses her undying love for Anand Ahuja and says he makes everyday phenomenal; See PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is back in London, has shared stunning lovely-dovey pictures with Anand Ahuja and it speaks volumes about their chemistry. Check out her post.

Think of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without naming Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. The duo, who met through a common friend, has always managed to make heads turn with their electrifying chemistry. Be it any occasion, the couple always set major relationship goals for everyone. After painting the town red in Dubai, Sonam and Anand have headed back to London and are enjoying quality time there. Both have been dropping pictures from their vacay on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Neerja star has shared a series of romantic photos while expressing her love for Anand. In the first photo, the fashionista can be seen enjoying snowfall with her hubby. One of the clicks shows the couple posing together with an amazing view in the background. She captioned the pictures as, “I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal.” One simply cannot miss their smiling faces and their chemistry is pretty much evident in the photos. The two looked happy together as they pose for perfect clicks. Interesting, the Khoobsurat actress’s recent post has amassed likes not just from her fan base, her friend and actor Patralekhaa is too in awe of the couple. She commented, “You two,” followed by heart emojis.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

This is not the first time when Sonam has expressed her undying love for Anand. The actress has been quite vocal about it and often spills the beans about her chemistry and equation with him. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor.

