Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat clocks 6 years, here’s why the rom com will make you smile even today

Today, Ahuja and starrer Khoobsurat clocks six years, and to celebrate the film, we decided to round up a series of reasons that prove why this 2014- film continues to be an adorable romantic comedy, or like the cinephiles say, rom-com. While Khoobsurat was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name featuring , the film marked Fawad Khan’s Bollywood debut and also, continues to be one of Sonam Kapoor’s most loved film.

Talking about the Shashanka Ghosh directorial, Khoobsurat revolves around the life of Mili Chakravarti (Sonam Kapoor), and the prince of Sambhalgarh, Yuvraj Vikram Singh Rathore (Fawad Khan) and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, Aamir Raza Hussain, and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. Although the film witnessed a slow start at the box office, however, due to positive word of mouth, the film did well at the box office.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

After featuring in films such as Saawariya, Delhi 6, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Thank You, Mausam, Players and others, Khoobsurat showed us that besides being a fashion icon, Sonam as Mili Chakravarty, a quirky physiotherapist who falls in love with a young prince, is an actor par excellence as she made us fall in love with Mili and her idiosyncrasies. Earlier, in an interview, Sonam Kapoor had said that no actor wanted to work with her in Khoobsurat because it was a female-centric film and so, they had to rope in Fawad Khan from Pakistan

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan became an overnight sensation post the release of Khoobsurat. Although a lot of his fans already knew him from Pakistani shows like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, however, the release of Khoobsurat multiplied the fan following of Fawad. In the film, Fawad played the role of a brooding man, who is too busy carrying out his responsibility, and doesn’t care much about love.

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s chemistry

Little did we know that Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s chemistry would become living room conversations because the sprightly Mili and serious Vikram and their cheat kiss and the sugary sweet romance cannot be missed. Despite their contrasting personalities, their chemistry was something that made this rom-com worth the watch.

Songs

From Engine Ki Seeti, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Baal Khade, Preet and Naina, all songs of Khoobsurat were a hit and till date, continue to play at parties.

Ratna Pathak Shah

Besides Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, another reason why this comedy drama is a much watch is because of actor Ratna Pathak Shah. Yes, Ratna Pathak Shah as Rani-sa marvels with her disciplinarian act and will transport you back to the Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai nostalgia.

