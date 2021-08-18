Sonam Kapoor feels ‘ecstatic’ to call Karan Boolani her brother in law: Your friendship is even more important

is on cloud nine as her younger sister Rhea Kapoor and her friend Karan Boolani have embarked on a new journey. On August 18, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share a happy photo with Karan Boolani from his wedding. She also penned a beautiful note for him expressing how important their friendship is.

The Aisha actress has always shared a close bond with her friend Karan Boolani. Even before his wedding with Rhea, Karan fit right in with her family and was frequently spotted hanging out with Sonam, Anand and Rhea. Now that Karan has turned Sonam’s brother in law, the actress wrote a beautiful note to welcome him in the family. Sharing a royal picture from Karan’s wedding, Sonam wrote, “You’ve always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani.” As soon as Sonam shared the stunning snap with Karan, all her fans and followers swamped the post with good wishes and heart emoticons. “Congratulations to the family,” wrote one of the users. “MashAllah,” said another.

Sonam’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Karan on August 14 in an intimate ceremony with friends and family. Last night, their close friends and family gathered at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu Bungalow for a post wedding bash. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, , Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta and others raised a toast as they celebrated the newlyweds' new beginnings.