Sonam Kapoor feels ‘fortunate’ to have married ‘feminist’ Anand Ahuja: We’re obsessed with each other

got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018, which was a big Bollywood bash and marked the presence of major superstars like , , and amongst others. Sonam divides time with Anand between their houses in New Delhi and London. In a recent conversation with Vogue, Sonam spoke about feeling fortunate that Anand is like-minded and a feminist. She also spoke about thanking her stars for not finding someone from Bollywood because she believes that their worldview can be quite limiting. She also showed happiness about the fact that the past year the couple got to spend maximum time with one another.

Sonam Kapoor spoke to vogue regarding Anand and said, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me because their worldview can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.” Upon being asked if anything has surprised her, Sonam said, “This is the first year that we’ve spent every night together. Usually, we travel so much. I’ve realised that we’re obsessed with each other and we have a lot of fun together.”

Sonam was last seen in a full-fledged role in Zoya Factor which came out in 2019. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Further in the conversation, Sonam mentioned that she gets to experience anonymity while being in London as she can go out anywhere. Although she acknowledged the presence of people from the subcontinent and said, “I was in Scotland and there were Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Middle Eastern people everywhere, and they’re all obsessed with Bollywood.” Apart from Zoya Factor, Sonam recently did a cameo performance in AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

