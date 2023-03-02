Sonam Kapoor feels 'giddy like a teenager'; Shares romantic post for hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to shell out couple goals! From sharing romantic pictures together to penning love-filled posts for each other, Sonam and Anand are head-over-heels in love with each other. They met each other for the first time in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. Their bond and love for each other has only strengthened with each passing day, and recently, Sonam shared an appreciation post for her hubby, revealing that he still makes her feel giddy like a teenager!

Sonam Kapoor says Anand Ahuja still makes her feel ‘giddy like a teenager’

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share how much she loves Anand, and how he still makes her feel so giddy. Sonam was listening to the song Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez, and in her note for Anand Ahuja, she wrote that she listens to romantic songs when she misses him. “I still listen to romantic songs when I miss @anandahuja.. It's been 7 years but you still make me giddy like a teenager. Love you,” wrote Sonam, while sharing the music of Until I Found You in the background. Anand Ahuja re-shared Sonam’s story, and fondly replied with, “@sonamkapoor so dramatic Loll,” along with a kissing emoji. Check out the Instagram story below!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s love story

In a conversation with Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor shared that she first met Anand Ahuja in 2015, during the time she was promoting her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She said that her friends wanted to set her up with a friend of Anand’s, and that is how she met him. Sonam revealed that Anand had no clue she was Anil Kapoor’s daughter and he was trying to be the middleman to set his friend up with Sonam.

Anand once texted her at 2.30 am, asking her to connect with the friend if she was ever in London, and Sonam reprimanded him for messaging her so late in the night. That’s how their conversation began, and they continued talking on the phone after that. Fast forward to a few years, Sonam and Anand are happily married. The two welcomed their first child, baby Vayu, in August last year.

