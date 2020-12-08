Sonam Kapoor feels 'good in glam' as she flaunts 3 looks with perfect hair and makeup; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a reel video as she gave fans a glimpse of three different glamourous looks she created with the help of her team. The gorgeous star left all in awe of her perfect looks.

If there is one star in Bollywood who always manages to make heads turn with her looks and style, it is . The Neerja star has been setting the bar high with her uber cool looks every time she steps out in the town. From nailing a saree to a casual look, Sonam always manages to leave fans in awe and inspires many young girls with her style. Often, she gives fans a sneak peek of her looks on social media and speaking of this, today she shared a video flaunting 3 different glam looks and left fans swooning.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Sonam shared a video where she was seen flaunting 3 different and very glamorous looks created by her team of makeup and hairstylist. In the first look, we get to see her in a black top with matching hairband. The retro look was perfected with flam makeup and a gorgeous hairstyle. In the second look, the star was seen clad in a vibrant colour OOTD and her makeup too complimented the same.

In the final look, Sonam opted to go for dark red lips with the rest of the makeup being very glam. The star looked chic and stunning in each of the looks as she flaunted them in a video. With the video, Sonam wrote, "I feel goooood in glam thanks @official_maria_asadi @aamirnaveedhair #bestglamsquad of all time."

Take a look at Sonam's looks: ( Click Here to see the reel)

Meanwhile, the star recently shared a post with husband Anand Ahuja about the farmers' protest in India. The actress joined celebs voicing their opinion over the current farmers' protests in the nation. On the work front, yesterday, Sonam released the trailer of the Netflix film, AK Vs AK starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. The film features Sonam as well. The trailer was praised by many celebs too.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram Reels

