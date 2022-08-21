Sonam Kapoor feels at home in India; Says ‘haven’t decided if I’m going to school our child here or in London'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the newest parents in town. These two had taken all their fans by a pleasant surprise after they announced the news of their pregnancy. Well, August 20 turned out to be a phenomenal day for the Kapoor’s as the Delhi 6 actress gave birth to a baby boy. Everyone from Bollywood took to their Instagram handles to congratulate the newest parents in town. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about schooling her child.

Sonam Kapoor on her child’s schooling

Talking to Vogue about the schooling of her baby boy, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she hasn’t decided whether she is going to school her child in India or in London but she definitely knows that she feels more at home in India. Sonam also quipped that she is a proper Bombay girl.

Sonam Kapoor opens up about becoming a new mom

In the September issue of Vogue magazine, Sonam will be sharing her thoughts on being a first-time parent, motherhood, and more. As the Neerja actress welcomed her bundle of joy with hubby Anand Ahuja today, the magazine shared a short excerpt from her interview on their official social media space. Talking about changing priorities as a mommy, Sonam was quoted saying, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

Sonam Kapoor shares announcement about the birth of her baby boy

Sonam has been quite active on Instagram in the last few months and has shared sneaks peeks of her pregnancy journey with fans and followers. Earlier today, Sonam took to the ‘gram and shared a note announcing the arrival of her baby boy. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

