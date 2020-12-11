Sonam Kapoor flashes a big smile as she shares her UNSEEN photo with Rhea and Harshvardhan; Says ‘I miss this’

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has shared an adorable throwback photo with her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

has been spending time with her hubby Anand Ahuja in London and has been dropping a glimpse of her vacation on social media. Amid this, she has been quite vocal about missing her family and often shares posts expressing the same. Early this month, she had shared a post saying she was 'majorly missing' her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. And as she is pining to be with her family in Mumbai, she often shares throwback photos while cherishing the old-time she spent with her loved ones.

Speaking of this, the fashionista has recently shared an adorable unseen throwback picture from her childhood days. In the picture, the Neerja star can be seen with her sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. The trio looked super adorable together and can be seen flashing their big smiles as they posed. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “I miss this thanks @boney.kapoor chachu for the photo.. love you.” Needless to say, the brother-sister trio looked cute as a button in the click.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

The diva, who has been quite active on social media of late, has previously given a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations. In the picture, Sonam showed how she has decked up the Christmas tree at her house and it looked beautiful with stars and bells adorned on it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam, who has recently completed 13 years in showbiz, was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The Khoobsurat star is now gearing up for her next film, AK VS AK that also stars her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead. The film will release on 24 December on Netflix.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday wish for ‘beautiful soul’ Dia Mirza; Says 'Have a fantastic one'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×