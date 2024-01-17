Sonam Kapoor flaunts 20 kgs weight loss post-delivery, reveals her actual goal; PIC

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and she has proved her acting prowess with her films. The actress recently stepped into motherhood and we love how beautifully she is managing both her personal and professional front. The actress keeps motivating all the new mommies on how to shed that pregnancy weight and feel like yourself again. She never fails to keep fans gushing over her figure post-delivery and today is yet another day when she can be seen flaunting her weight loss in a mirror selfie.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her weight loss

Taking to her Instagram stories Sonam Kapoor shared a small clip of her posing in front of her full-length mirror in the bedroom. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black athleisure. Black tights with black sports bra and she flaunts her flat tummy and curves. Sharing this video, the Blind actress wrote, “What a wow..20 kgs down..6 more to go.”

Check out the picture:

Sonam Kapoor opens up about her post-pregnancy journey

Sonam Kapoor has always been vocal about her post-pregnancy journey on her social media. Sharing a couple of pictures of her in a gorgeous lehenga recently, the actress wrote about her postpartum journey. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor on her parenthood journey and Anand Ahuja’s health

Sonam Kapoor called 2023 a roller coaster ride. She revealed that she has come to terms with accepting the changes that come with stepping into parenthood. She further added, "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose, and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely ( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin) Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times!" Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor took 16 months to feel like herself again after pregnancy; reveals being consistent in baby care