Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in breathtaking PICS; Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Anshula & others react

Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja took everybody by surprise last month when they announced that they are all set to welcome their first child. Congratulatory wishes and love poured in in no time from fans, friends, well-wishers, and family members. Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Anshula, etc, could not contain their excitement. Earlier today, the Neerja actress took to her social media space and left everyone in awe after she shared a slew of pictures donning a stunning ivory drape and flaunting her baby bump. Anand, Anil, Anshula, and other celebs have reacted to her post.

Anand Ahuja could not help but go gaga over his wife’s mesmerizing new pictures! He took to the comments section and wrote, “Real life portrait (heart eye emoji) @sonamkapoor”. Sonam replied to his comment with a few red heart emojis and wrote, “miss you”. Dad Anil, too showered love as he dropped a slew of heart-eye emojis and red heart emojis. Anshula Kapoor’s comment read, “Loveeee (red heart emoticons)”. Nargis Fakhri also dropped a couple of red heart emojis. Sonam’s close friend and actress Swara Bhasker shared a few yellow hearts in the comments. While her aunt Maheep Kapoor left a few red heart emojis and heart-eye emojis.

Take a look at the celeb reactions to Sonam Kapoor’s post:

After Sonam announced her pregnancy last month, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram space and shared his excitement. Posting a picture of Sonam and Anand, Anil wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”

